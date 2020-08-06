The Proud Family reboot will be seeing the addition of a new character, played by a familiar voice: Keke Palmer.

Disney+ made the announcement of Palmer’s role on Thursday, and shared that her new character, 14-year-old Maya Leibowitz-Jenkins is an activist, who, according to the announcement post, is “extremely mature for her age” and “relentlessly marches to the beat of her own drum.” While she and Penny Proud (Kyla Pratt) don’t get along at first, they end up winning each other over.

Palmer also shared the news on Twitter, writing, “Dreams come true!”

Palmer herself is an activist in real life. Back in June, the actress urged the national guard to march alongside her and a group of protesters during a George Floyd demonstration fighting against police violence.

The Proud Family reboot, titled Louder and Prouder was announced in February, with the original cast set to return: Pratt as Penny Proud, Tommy Davidson as Oscar Proud, Paula Jai Parker as Trudy Proud, Jo Marie Payton as Suga Mama, and Cedric the Entertainer as Uncle Bobby Proud.

The Proud Family originally aired on Disney Channel from 2001 to 2005. Palmer is also a Disney alum, previously starring in the 2007 Disney Channel original movie, Jump In! A release date hasn’t yet been revealed for Louder and Prouder.

Palmer is also slated to host this year’s MTV VMAs, which was also announced on Thursday via a “Facetime call” between her and True Jackson, VP—Palmer’s character from the Nickelodeon show of the same name, which aired from 2008 to 2011.