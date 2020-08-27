Joseph Gordon-Levitt is an actor, director and producer from films like ‘500 Days of Summer,’ ‘50/50,’ ‘10 Things I Hate About You,’ ‘Looper,’ ‘Premium Rush,’ ‘Inception,’ and many more. He also is the founder of HITRECORD (www.hitrecord.org), an open online community for creative collaboration. He currently stars alongside Jamie Foxx in ‘Project Power,’ which is available now on Netflix. How will he manage against the wings of death in the Hot Ones Season 12 finale? Find out how this lover of Sesame Street, and self-proclaimed Oscar the Grouch (“I am Oscar the Grouch”), takes on millions of scovilles while answering questions about the power of YouTube, his love for the traditional Russian art of clowning, the “American in Paris” mystique (with bonus French film recommendations!), Ugly Kid Joe, the holy grail of his Magic The Gathering card collection, and filming the infamous hallway scenes in ‘Inception.’ But will he get through all 10 wings and sauces in time to make his scheduled appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden?





