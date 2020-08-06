It seems that Jason Momoa is the picture-perfect husband.

In a new YouTube video, the Aquaman star revealed that he restored his wife Lisa Bonet’s first car, a 1965 Ford Mustang that she bought when she was 17. Momoa described the project as “14 years in the making.”

“I know we can’t relive a memory, but maybe we can rebuild one,” Momoa says in the video, as we see shots of the old white Mustang. “The story is this is the first car she ever bought. It’s one of three ever made and it has a lot of custom parts to it,” he told the crew at the car shop, Divine 1 Customs in Las Vegas.

Momoa said the project was “a big dream come true.” After seeing the car completely restored, with a new black paint job and black leather interior, he said, “I never thought that it would look like this.”

“To be in this passenger seat with my wife here and surprise her and our babies in the back—riding in her first car when she was 17—I’m excited to see her face,” he continued. “It’s come a long way, a long way.”

Momoa brought Bonet out to see the car, patiently waiting for her reaction. “It’s beautiful. Holy cow,” she said. “That is gorgeous. Oh my gosh. It’s pristine, not too flashy but just enough.” The couple then took the car for a spin while holding hands.

Momoa and Bonet wed in 2017 and share two children. The two made headlines on Aug. 1, when Bonet’s ex-husband Lenny Kravitz wished Momoa a happy birthday on social media.