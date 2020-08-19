These days, if you stick a knife into any object there's a 50/50 chance it will turn out to be cake. But what if you cut open a cake and it turns out to be ice cream? That's right. This episode of Coneheads is dedicated to one of the world's most beloved culinary mashups: the ice cream cake. And who better to teach Mike Chen the ins and outs of ice cream cake-making than How To Cake It's Yolanda Gampp? Together, Mike and Yolanda team up to create a perfectly messy, candy bar-packed, caramel-and-Oreo-covered ice cream cake creation.