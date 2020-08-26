It's the season finale of Coneheads, and Mike Chen is going out with a bang. Feeling nostalgic for one of his favorite food destinations on the planet, Mike decides to embark on a little Italian getaway from the comfort of his home. Teaming up with Food Network legend Giada De Laurentiis, Mike gets a once-in-a-lifetime crash course in Italy's most beloved frozen treat— gelato—from an Italian-American icon. But first, Mike must venture out of his kitchen for a socially-distanced ice cream adventure at Snoqualmie Scoop Shop, where he receives an up-close-and-personal look at how one of Washington State's favorite pints is made.