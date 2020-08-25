On this episode of #LIFEATCOMPLEX Presents Sneaker Battle we have two representatives from completely different sneaker boutiques going head to head! In one corner he is the CEO of SneakerRoom located in Jersey City, NJ! Suraj Kaufman aka TheRealSuraj201 is here to battle! And in the other corner, he’s the creative director for Extra Butter NY! This man’s got more spice than Emeril Lagasse, BamItsBernie aka Bernie Gross is here to battle! Looking for the best deal on a pair of sneakers? We launched an app for that. Download the Sole Collector app now: https://solecollector.com/app