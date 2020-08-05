On Wednesday’s (August 5) episode of #EverydayStruggle, Wayno and DJ Akademiks start off the show debating whether or not Big K.R.I.T. is the most underrated lyrical rapper of his generation and react to Waka Flocka calling K.R.I.T. the “Southern version of Nas.” The duo then answers a fan question about J. Cole being this generation’s Nas and Drake being this generation’s Jay-Z? Next, the crew speaks on NLE Choppa calling out rappers for not using their social platforms to help guide and advice their followers. Soon after, DJ Akademiks goes through the latest Billboard numbers which see Logic’s ‘No Pressure’ debut at No. 2. Later, Ak and Wayno share their thoughts on Logic saying that Joe Budden’s words make people want to kill themselves and lastly, the guys go through quick hits, where they discuss Fabolous’ comments stating record labels used to make artists hide their relationships. They also comment on President Trump threatening to ban TikTok in September and speak on the tragic death of Frank Ocean’s brother Ryan Breaux, Chicago rapper FBG Duck’s murder and the victims of the horrifc Beirut, Lebanon explosion.