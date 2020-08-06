Adam Richman is the legend you know from shows like 'Man Vs. Food' and the best selling books 'America The Edible' and 'Straight Up Tasty,' and these days, you can catch him on UKTV's ‘Supperman’ and Adam Richman’s Quest For The Best YouTube channel. He's conquered some of the spiciest food challenges in the country—including Hot Ones—and today he is back in the hot seat for a rematch against the wings of death. Will he be able to handle it for a second time? Find out how our dear friend of Hot Ones takes on the sauces and wings while discussing his top five iconic Brooklyn eating establishments, the influence of WWII on how Americans eat today, urban gardening tips, and his favorite food rap lyrics. From famous fan to fan favorite, we welcome back the OG Adam Richman!