Action Bronson—the rapper, TV host, chef and New York Times Best Selling author—is back in the hot seat for round two of Hot Ones. You know him from his show ‘F*ck That's Delicious,’ and his new album ‘Only For Dolphins’ is on the way with the single “Latin Grammys” out now. How will Bam Bam fare against the Season 12 hot sauce lineup? Find out how Mr. Wonderful does against the heat while talking about his quarantine workouts, Star Wars vs. Indiana Jones, abstract art, acting roles and being directed by Judd Apatow (‘The King of Staten Island’) and Martin Scorsese (‘The Irishman’), and why Billy Joel is the best lyricist ever. It’s the return of Action Bronson, a Hot Ones legend and Hot Ones family for life! Bonus: Action shares his recipe for the perfect quarantine sandwich!