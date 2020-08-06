On Tuesday’s (August 4) episode of #EverydayStruggle, Nadeska, Wayno and DJ Akademiks start off the show debating on whether or not 6ix9ine is an industry plant. Next, the crew shares their thoughts on the 2020 MTV VMA nominations as well as Lil Yachty calling out the award show for not getting nominated. In their ‘Big Facts of B.S.’ segment, the EDS trio comments on Cash XO saying that “Super Slimey is the greatest collab mixtape of all time,” and Desiigner saying that the Coronavirus is “fake.” Lastly, the crew gives Bobby Shmurda a birthday shoutout and react to the Detroit Pistons welcoming J. Cole to a try out.