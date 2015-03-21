50 Cent took to Instagram to blast the Emmys and say that he's only concerned about the NAACP Image Awards.

"ok here it is Emmy’s, My Black ass for your consideration to kiss," he wrote in the post's caption. "Fuck your organization I only care about NAACP awards."

Power, which aired on Starz, has previously won in the categories of Outstanding Drama Series, Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series (Naturi Naughton), and Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series (Omari Hardwick) at the NAACP Awards. The series has never been nominated for an Emmy.

It's not the first time 50 has went after the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences.

"The EMMY’s can kiss my black ass in slow motion," 50 previously wrote back in 2019. "Fuck em I’m #1 They a bunch of Bengay my back hurt smelling ass old people anyway." Before that 50 alleged that the series was snubbed due to racism. "I'd like to say it's racial. That's the easy way to get out of things. I just think [the voters] overlook it," 50 said.