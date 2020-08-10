Now more than ever, the podcast world is becoming wildly overcrowded. It doesn’t matter what you’re looking for, any hunt for new shows can often leave you overwhelmed. However, there’s still a whole host of people out there doing innovative things with the format, often stretching the definition of what you thought a podcast could be.

And the fact that there’s rarely anyone to answer to has created a breeding ground of exciting ideas. Whether it’s discussions about music, celebrity gossip or just sharing funny stories, there’s a new wave of UK-based podcasts showing that all you need is one good idea and a clever way to present it.

Here are 10 UK culture/music podcasts you need in your life today.