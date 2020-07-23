Will Smith hasn’t quite heard the last of the “entanglement” jokes.

The actor shared a video of himself jumping rope on Instagram where he showed the jump rope’s point of view as it goes around. To do that, he attached a camera to the rope.

“Next time I’m gonna do it wearing a Kilt,” Smith captioned the post.

One commenter took it as an opportune moment to bring up Jada Pinkett Smith’s now-infamous line from her Red Table Talk show with Will, where she deemed her relationship with August Alsina an “entanglement.”

“Ok don’t get entangled,” the commenter wrote.

“Hahaha… Okay… I can admit it. That’s Funny,” Smith replied. “I’m definitely gonna block you. But the joke was Very Funny!”

Earlier this month, Smith and Pinkett Smith discussed the then-rumors of her affair with Alsina on Red Table Talk, where they confirmed the two indeed entered into a temporary relationship.

“We decided that we were going to separate for a period of time and you go figure out how to make yourself happy, and I’ll figure out how to make myself happy,” Smith said.

Pinkett Smith responded, “As time went on, I got into a different kind of entanglement with August.”

Her choice of words caused an endless stream of memes, jokes, and tweets, which ultimately led to Alsina and Rick Ross collaborating on a track titled “Entanglements.”