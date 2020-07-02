Takashi Murakami took to Instagram Tuesday to explain his unfortunate circumstance due to the economic impact of the coronavirus.
“With the sudden swoop of COVID-19, my company faced bankruptcy and I had to give up on a number of projects, the most symbolic of which being the production of my sci-fi feature film, Jellyfish Eyes Part 2: Mahashankh,” Murakami wrote.
In the 15-minute video, which was filmed on May 23, Murakami emotionally provides a prelude to part 1 of a docuseries that he will be sharing on Instagram, which details the winding journey that went into making his first film, Jellyfish Eyes Part 1 and Part 2.
Murakami believes that by showing this footage, young artists can learn from his mistakes and avoid the pitfalls that befell him and his passion project. Murakami said he started working on Jellyfish Eyes Part 2 all the way back in 2012. Part 1 wasn’t released in Japan until 2013, and came out in the United States the following year.
See the first part of Murakami's docuseries below.
Yesterday, I posted a video about how things led to the discontinuation of the production of my feature film, Jellyfish Eyes Part 2, and received a variety of reactions. Some were of course condolences for the fact I had to abandon the project. Others were from puzzled people in the art market asking whether the artworks they have been waiting for would actually get produced, or what would happen to the values of my artwork. Artnet.com @artnet has also written up about it, expressing concerns. On the other hand, some have reached out with ideas and kind offers to explore the possibilities of keeping the production of the film going. All in all, I have received such tremendous reactions, which warms my heart. Thank you so much. There’s an idea I would like to share with you all here. It has to do with the question of what an artist’s job is. I, for one, believe that it has solely to do with how, after they are dead, they manage to leave behind works and a way of life that could be deemed as iconic of their era. As a Japanese artist, I was fortunate to be given a chance to make my debut in the Western art scene; the American art scene in particular welcomed me warmly. Several curators and critics kindly pushed my back, which allowed me to have exhibitions in museums, which in turn earned me enthusiastic fans, who were often racial minorities like myself. A lot of children visited my exhibitions as new museum audiences. I have truly been lucky. 👉 Continue
👉 Thanks to all this, I have been managing to keep up my activity as a popular artist, but I have never been complacent about my situation. Instead, I have constantly been thinking how I might become the mirror that reflects this era and have been doing everything in my power to simultaneously execute every and all such ideas. I mentioned how my company has faced the possibility of bankruptcy in the video about abandoning my film project, yet we have in fact been facing this very risk at the end of every single month—it’s a routine, and a terrifying one at that. I have always been pouring whatever funds I have into every imaginable project. Needless to say, in the past few months of the pandemic, not just me but numerous company owners around the world must have been going through tough times, scrambling to stay afloat. So to come back to the question of what an artist is, if I were to posit that they must be a living proof of an era, then vividly depicting my suffering and struggles in this present chaos is also a job I must execute. And so I forge ahead with my endeavors while literally making a fool of myself for all to see. These images show the production of my large-scale sculpture in progress. I have been funding this production entirely on my own. The work is being made at #WallaWallaFoundry in Washington State in the U.S., and it had been scheduled to be completed in May. Now, its completion has be postponed until this fall. When plans get upended and the future becomes unpredictable, what choices should an artist make? How shall they choose to live? In the future, after my death, it will become clear whether all this commotion was for something worthwhile, or whether I was merely an artist full of foolishness. I am 58 now, so I wouldn't live another 40 years at the most; you’ll be able to examine the result relatively soon. So in the meantime, please continue speculating as you wish and wait for the verdict. translation @tabi_the_fat
In other news, Murakami recently linked with Kanye West and Kid Cudi on an upcoming animated show named Kids See Ghosts, the same title of Kanye and Cudi's 2018 project.
