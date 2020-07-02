Takashi Murakami took to Instagram Tuesday to explain his unfortunate circumstance due to the economic impact of the coronavirus.

“With the sudden swoop of COVID-19, my company faced bankruptcy and I had to give up on a number of projects, the most symbolic of which being the production of my sci-fi feature film, Jellyfish Eyes Part 2: Mahashankh,” Murakami wrote.

In the 15-minute video, which was filmed on May 23, Murakami emotionally provides a prelude to part 1 of a docuseries that he will be sharing on Instagram, which details the winding journey that went into making his first film, Jellyfish Eyes Part 1 and Part 2.

Murakami believes that by showing this footage, young artists can learn from his mistakes and avoid the pitfalls that befell him and his passion project. Murakami said he started working on Jellyfish Eyes Part 2 all the way back in 2012. Part 1 wasn’t released in Japan until 2013, and came out in the United States the following year.

See the first part of Murakami's docuseries below.

In other news, Murakami recently linked with Kanye West and Kid Cudi on an upcoming animated show named Kids See Ghosts, the same title of Kanye and Cudi's 2018 project.