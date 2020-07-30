T-Pain is a bonafide hit-maker and two-time Grammy Award winner, and he's got close to 50 Billboard-charting bops to his name. His latest single is "Get Up," and today he's back for another battle against the wings of death. Last time, he struggled epically with the spice—how will he do from home? Find out as the gregarious crooner and beloved Hot Ones legend slams flats and drums while discussing his cartoon Mount Rushmore, his triumph on the Masked Singer, and much more. It's a feel-good Hot Ones for these crazy times!