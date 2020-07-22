I guess I’m not the only person who thinks Hillary Clinton should dump Bill.

Hulu has acquired the rights to the book Rodham, an alternate-history book by Curtis Sittenfeld that reimagines Hillary’s life if she had never married former president Bill Clinton.

According to Variety, the streaming service will be turning into a drama series that tells “the story of an ambitious young woman, developing her extraordinary mind in the latter part of the 20th century, moving from idealism to cynicism and all the way back again.” Sittenfeld’s book was released in May.

The show comes from executive producer Warren Littlefield, who also produced The Handmaid’s Tale, Fox 21 Television Studios, and the Littlefield Company. It follows Hulu’s release of the four-part docuseries Hillary, which dove into Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign.

This show about one of the most famous modern politicians will offer a glimpse into Hillary’s alternate life, one where she doesn’t become the First Lady. Understandably, some are critical of Clinton’s continued spotlight, despite her 2016 loss.

There’s no word yet on who is going to play the young Rodham or when we can expect to see this show hit Hulu's platform. Sarah Treem, whose worked includes In Treatment, House of Cards, and How to Make It in America, will operate as showrunner.