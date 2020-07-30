Netflix has made a large investment in Black Mirror creators Charlie Brooker and Annabel Jones' production company Broke and Bones. The move will eventually lead to the streaming platform taking the entire company for what is projected to be around $100 million over the course of several years.

Deadline reports that the deal between the British producers and Netflix was inked a few weeks back and that Netflix will acquire Broke and Bones in pieces over a course of five years. The U.K. production company is also set to produce its first project with Netflix, which will be revealed soon.

Brooker and Jones' shingle has only been around since February, following the creators exiting the previous company they were working with, House of Tomorrow. Since then they have enlisted the likes of Jon Petrie to aid on the comedic side, Black Mirror movie Bandersnatch director Russell McLean to help with more interactive projects, Jo Kay as head of production, and a slew of other new hires as the two have begun getting the budding production company off the ground.

Brooker also revealed in May that he wasn't currently working on the next season of Black Mirror because of how dystopian society already currently feels due to COVID-19.

"At the moment, I don't know what stomach there would be for stories about societies falling apart, so I'm not working away on one of those," Brooker explained. "I'm sort of keen to revisit my comic skill set, so I've been writing scripts aimed at making myself laugh."

This investment deal that Netflix has committed to is the first of its kind for the massive streaming service, as the U.K. is second only to the U.S. in terms of bringing in original content to the platform.