Keith Habersberger is a legend when it comes to eating on the Internet. You've seen Keith stuff himself silly on his series Eat The Menu, but for the first time ever the Try Guys' resident taste-tester is teaming up with his friend Mike Chen to sample all of the classic ice cream truck treats he can get his hands on. From childhood favorites like Bomb Pops and Choco Tacos, to demonic-looking Powerpuff Girls and googly-eyed Sonic the Hedgehogs, Keith and Mike are embarking on a delicious, frozen journey down memory lane.