Back in 2016, Eric Andre had one of the most memorable Hot Ones to date, including the instantly iconic "Tinashe, where you at?" line and plates being broken over heads. Now, he's back with his first-ever standup special, Legalize Everything, available now on Netflix, as well as a hidden-camera comedy, Bad Trip, which is likewise set to release on Netflix. And, of course, The Eric Andre Show Season Five on Adult Swim later this year. We know he struggles with spicy food, so you already know that it will be fireworks for round two. Watch as Eric melts down in his own home, chugging milk and screaming non-sequiturs while discussing everything from the genius of Sacha Baron Cohen, to his thoughts on comedy skits on classic rap albums.