Ice cream sundaes are one of the world's most customizable food groups. In the series premiere of Coneheads, Mike Chen and Mythical Chef Josh throw down in an ice cream sundae battle for the ages, pitting Mike's chili oil-topped monstrosity against Josh's fried banana split-inspired masterpiece. Which sundae is the ultimate combination of flavor and creativity? That's for Alex French Guy Cooking to decide. But first, Josh needs to teach Mike how to whip up his own ice cream at home.