El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie actor, Johnny Ortiz, could be looking at serious prison time after being charged with attempted murder, Deadline reports.

The 24-year-old Ortiz was arrested in May along with an 18-year-old co-defendant, Armando Miguel Navarro. The two appeared in court in Los Angeles on Monday in relation to felony attempted murder charges. The hearing was used to establish another preliminary hearing for Sept. 22. The pair is now being held at the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department's downtown facility.

According to authorities, Ortiz and Navarro "attempted willful, deliberate, and premeditated attempted murder" against Brian Duke on May 24. The motive behind the crime has not been revealed, but the charges do carry a gang enhancement as it was allegedly "for the benefit of, at the direction of, and in association with a criminal street gang with the specific intent to promote, further and assist in criminal conduct by gang members."

If convicted, the actor could face 25 to life in prison. Ortiz has pled not guilty and is currently being held on a $1 million bail. Navarro—who is believed to be the shooter—is being held on an over $2 million bail. In a now-deleted GoFundMe campaign, Ortiz's family insisted that he is "in jail fighting for his case that he is innocent on." The actor's representatives have yet to comment on the situation.

Ortiz played a busboy in El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie. Ortiz also starred as Jose Cardenas in the Disney film, McFarland, USA as well as being featured in TV shows like American Crime.