Dua Lipa is a two-time Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter and her latest album, Future Nostalgia, is breaking all kinds of streaming records during quarantine. But how is she with spicy food? Find out as the popstar behind smash hits like "Don't Start Now" and "Physical" faces off against the wings of death and discusses everything from seeing 50 Cent live in Kosovo, to the enduring appeal of Goosebumps sweatpants. Plus: the first ever Hot Ones Spelling Bee!