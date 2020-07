Dan Levy is the writer, co-creator, and star of the hit series Schitt's Creek, which just wrapped its sixth and final season on PopTV and will hit Netflix later this year. But how is he with spicy food? Despite some words of encouragement from Kristen Stewart, he's not too confident going into his date with the wings of death. As he tackles the sauce gauntlet, Dan discusses Drake, Kanye West's Gap collaboration, sweaters, Jason Biggs, Schitt's Creek easter eggs, and much more.