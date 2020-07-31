As the reboot for the classic horror flick Scream continues to move forward, it has been revealed that Courteney Cox will return to the franchise. Per Variety, Cox is confirmed to reprise her role as news reporter Gale Weathers. Paramount and Spyglass Media Group announced on Friday that filming is set to begin in Willmington, North Carolina later this year.

The Friends alum shared the news on Instagram with a brief clip of the iconic Scream mask featuring the sentiment, "I can't wait to see this face again."

Counting Cox, that now makes two of the original cast of 1996's Scream officially signed on to return. Back in May, her ex David Arquette also announced he'll be back for the Matt Bettinelli-Olpin/Tyler Gillett directed revival. His role as detective Dewey was a foil to Cox's Weathers, and also something of a love interest during the original run of films.

"I am thrilled to be playing Dewey again and to reunite with my Scream family, old and new," Arquette told Collider at the time. "Scream has been such a big part of my life, and for both the fans and myself, I look forward to honoring Wes Craven's legacy."

When discussing the new addition of Courteney Cox, Bettinelli-Olpin, Gillett, and executive co-producer Chad Villella shared their excitement for having her on board. "We can’t imagine Scream without the iconic Gale Weathers and are so incredibly thrilled and humbled to have the opportunity to work with Courteney. We’re absolute mega fans of her work and we’re so excited to join her in the next chapter of the Scream saga!”

Cox is set to appear in an even bigger revival—HBO Max's Friends special—later this year.