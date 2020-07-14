25-year-old Demetrius Green, the comedian popularly known as Meechie Hoe, was fatally shot in Philadelphia on Monday night.

According to police, the shooting occurred around 11:25 p.m. local time near 5th Street and Roosevelt Boulevard in the Only area. Meechie was in the passenger seat of a vehicle at the time, with the suspect said to have approached the vehicle, ultimately firing eight shots. Of those shots, police said, five bullets "pierced the passenger side" of the car.

A regional ABC outlet said that the driver of the vehicle then attempted to leave but only made it an estimated 100 feet before hitting a pole. Meechie, meanwhile, was transported to a nearby hospital where he was ultimately pronounced dead.

At the time of this writing, no arrests in the fatal shooting had been made.

"[This is] mainly a residential neighborhood, so for someone to fire at least eight shots into a vehicle at Fifth and Roosevelt Boulevard is definitely a brazen act of violence," Philadelphia Police Chief Insp. Scott Small told a regional CBS outlet in a separate report.

No additional information has been made available. Following the news, fellow Philly creatives—including Meek Mill and Questlove—shared tribute messages on social media while fans looked back on their favorite Meechie moments:

RIP.