Amber Heard's bitter legal battle against her ex, Johnny Depp, continues.

Per The Sun, Heard told the British High Court on Monday that Depp threatened her life on multiple occasions and that she didn't feel safe with the actor. The actress provided evidence for 14 allegations of domestic violence that she has made against Depp in the past. She also gave the court a written witness statement in which she accused Depp of verbally and physically abusing her. She claimed that these altercations included "screaming, swearing, threats, punching, slapping, kicking, head-butting, and choking" and "extremely controlling and intimidating behaviour."

"Some incidents were so severe that I was afraid he was going to kill me, either intentionally or just by losing control and going too far," she said in her testimony per Associated Press. "He explicitly threatened to kill me many times, especially later in our relationship."

During Monday's testimony, Heard described an incident that took place in Japan in 2015. Heard claims that the couple got into an argument in their hotel room that ended with Depp kneeing her in the back and hitting her in the head. She went on to explain that Depp would blame these outbursts on a "monster" that he couldn't control.

"He would blame all his actions on a self-created third party instead of himself, which he often called 'the monster,'" she said. "He would speak about it as if it was another person or personality and not him doing all these things."

"When Johnny puts his attention on you, with all his intensity and darkness, it is unlike anything I’ve ever experienced," she continued. "When I say he was dark, he had a violent and dark way of speaking: the way he talked about our relationship being ‘dead or alive’ and telling me that death was the only way out of the relationship."

Heard detailed how she thought that she could "fix" Depp, but the actor would weaponize his "victimhood." His team would also convince her to stay with him despite his violent antics and she did because she had "hope of him getting clean and things changing" as well as the responsibility, "I felt, being told I was the one to motivate him and help him to get clean."

Depp and Heard were married from 2015-2017, after being together since 2012. Since their divorce, Heard has been vocal about the abuse she's experienced at the hands of Depp. Depp has fired back by claiming that she was the aggressor in their relationship and filing a libel lawsuit against her.