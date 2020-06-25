Comedian and friend-of-the-brand Tom Segura's latest special, "Ball Hog," is streaming on Netflix now and his podcasts—"Your Mom's House"; "2 Bears, 1 Cave"; and "Tom Segura en Espanol"—are available wherever you get your podcasts. And, well, we already know how he is with spicy food. (Not good.) Watch him reunite with Sean Evans over a brand-new hot sauce lineup, discussing everything from Dave Chappelle's surprise "8:46" special, to his beef with pro wrestling and love for Missy Elliott. Hot Ones is back, baby!