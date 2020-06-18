Thanks to Sopranos alums Steve Schirripa and Michael Imperioli, we now know that the late James Gandolfini once vowed to "beat the fuck out of" Harvey Weinstein.

The two stopped by Joe Rogan's podcast on Wednesday to promote their Talking Sopranos podcast, resulting in a two-and-a-half-hour discussion that ultimately found its way to the topic of the disgraced movie producer who was convicted earlier this year of sexual assault and rape.

"I was in Jim's trailer and he had just did the movie with Brad Pitt, a mob movie, and he said 'Harvey Weinstein called and he wants me to do Letterman and I said I don't do talk shows,'" Schirripa, who pointed out Gandolfini had a known dislike of the talk show circuit, said. "And he keeps calling and he got fucking nasty with Jim. And Jim said 'I will beat the fuck out of Harvey Weinstein [if] he fucking calls me again! I will beat the fuck out of him! For the money he paid me, I'm not fucking doing it.' Swear to God. And this is all before the Harvey Weinstein shit, when he was still the king shit. This was 2012."

The Pitt movie Schirripa references around an hour and 45 minutes into the interview is Killing Them Softly, directed by Andrew Dominik.

