Ron Jeremy Charged with Three Counts of Rape and One Count of Sexual Assault

Legendary porn star, Ron Jeremy, was charged with raping three women and sexually assaulting another, the Los Angeles Times reports.

Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey announced on Tuesday that Jeremy (born Ronald Jeremy Hyatt) was charged with three counts of forcible rape, one count of forcible oral copulation, and one count of sexual battery.

The case warrant was filed on Monday and is in connection to four separate incidents that date back to 2014.

Jeremy is accused of raping a 25-year-old woman at her home in West Hollywood in 2014. He also allegedly sexually assaulted two other women—a 33-year-old and a 46-year-old—on two different occasions at a bar in West Hollywood. It was at this same bar that authorities believe Jeremy raped another 30-year-old woman in 2019. Additionally, there is a case from 2016 that Lacey claimed the office initially declined due to insufficient evidence.

The 67-year-old could face up to 90 years in state prison if he's convicted. Prosecutors are currently requesting that the adult film star be held on a $6.6 million bond.

This isn't the first time that Jeremy's behavior has been called into question. Jeremy was banned from the porn industry's AVN Awards for violating its "Zero Tolerance Harassment Policy." In a 2018 interview with The Blast, Jeremy didn't deny that he was groping adult actresses, saying instead that "people grope me all the time, too."