Ahead of the arrival of Judd Apatow's The King of Staten Island on VOD, star Pete Davidson stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live to talk about the semi-autobiographical comedy. Davidson spoke about his living situation in his mother's basement and revealed that his mom looked directly into the camera during her cameo in the film, prompting Kimmel to ask where she is now.

Davidson turned away from his camera to tell his mom that it's "her big moment," and she joined the interview to chat about how she felt about the film. "I saw the movie when they had a screener in the city for family, and I think I cried most of the time," she revealed, to which Kimmel remarked it made him cry too. "We were lucky to shoot it last summer, because if it was this summer who knows when it would have happened."

The two divulged a little more about their home together, with Pete revealing he has his own entrance to his basement living space. His mom added that she texts him every time before she comes down, just to be safe.

Elsewhere in the interview, Davidson also spoke about getting his real grandfather in the movie, and answered a question from Kimmel on whether he would date his co-star Marisa Tomei. "That's insane," said the 26-year-old Davidson, who did, after all, date the 20-years-his-senior Kate Beckinsale. Tomei plays his mother in the film, which makes the idea a little stranger, and even Pete's real mother agreed it's a bad idea.

Watch the full interview above.