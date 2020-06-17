Matthew A. Cherry has hit another career milestone.

Months after winning his first Academy Award, the Chicago-born filmmaker announced he had secured a multi-year first-look deal with Warner Bros. Television. Under the agreement, Cherry will develop programming for various platforms via his Cherry Lane Productions company, in association with Warner Bros. Television, Warner Horizon Scripted Television, Warner Bros. Animation or Blue Ribbon Content.

"I am beyond excited to be joining the Warner Bros. Television family in this exciting new capacity," Cherry said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter. "It’s an important time to be a Black creative working in this industry, and I look forward to creating impactful projects and partnering with other talented marginalized voices in our community."

Cherry began his filmmaking career in 2007, after retiring from the NFL. Since then, he amassed a growing list of TV and film credits for Saved by the Bell, The Last O.G., Black-ish, Mixed-ish, BlacKkKlansman, and Hair Love, which earned him the 2020 Oscar for Best Animated Short.