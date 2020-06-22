Needing "another house or something" is a fair reason to return to the world of Star Wars, and that's exactly what it might take for Oscar Isaac to step back into the franchise in some capacity.

Isaac, who played Poe Dameron in the Skywalker saga, recently joined up with The Card Counter director Paul Schrader for a Deadline chat that also touched on everything from the upcoming Dune to COVID-19 filming complications.

Speaking on matters of Star Wars, Isaac was grateful but hilariously forthright.

"I enjoyed the challenge of those films and working with a very large group of incredible artists and actors, prop makers, set designers, and all that was really fun," Isaac, who Indiewire notes was recently confirmed for James Gray's Armageddon Time, said. Films of that scale, however, were never Isaac's artistic aim.

"Paul [Schrader]'s movies, the things that he's made, it's in my DNA," he explained of his current creative spirit, which includes the "ambiguity and power of religious text" he found in Schrader's Card Reader. "I'm not alone, obviously. [For] every actor of a certain generation, those are the films that made them who they are, so that's certainly my case."

And on that note, a return to Star Wars is most likely not in the cards.

"Probably, but who knows," Isaac said when asked about a return. "If I need another house or something."

We last saw Isaac as Poe in the 2019 Skywalker saga closer The Rise of Skywalker, which bagged expected millions at the box office despite less-than-glowing reviews.

In Dune, still due for release this December, Isaac is joined by Timothée Chalamet and Rebecca Ferguson.