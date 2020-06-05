A San Diego, California nurse got the surprise of a lifetime on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

On Thursday, Kimmel and Star Wars actor Mark Hamill joined forces to celebrate Chloé Ducos, who has been working as a nurse on the front lines in the COVID-19 pandemic. Kimmel named her his #HealthCareHero and further discussed Ducos’ work where she administers coronavirus tests and cultivates a hands-on approach to caring for patients.

"Yeah, I've been picking boogers for a while so it's great," she said, laughing. "It really helps with the stress with the patients because they think they're getting, like, the brain pickers, but no, I just want your boogers."

Kimmel and Ducos also talked about her obsession with Star Wars and how she’s seen the movies from beginning to end over 10 times. Hamill then popped up on the screen, surprising Ducos.

"Oh my God! Hi!" she said as the Star Wars theme music played. She began to cry as Hamill, famously known in the film series as Luke Skywalker, said, "The force is strong with you."

He continued, "I applaud you for having seen the Star Wars movies more than I have."

"I've been reading about all you've done, six years as a nurse, teaching at night, you're in the tents," he said to Ducos. "I mean, that's so great, I mean to me, I'm a pretend hero, you're the real life hero. So thank you for your service."

"I'm having palpitations and I'm crying!" Ducos responded, as she dried her eyes.

Afterward, Kimmel announced that Ducos would be receiving a $10,000 reward from PayPal as part of its #PayPalItForward initiative, which rewards and supports frontline workers everywhere amid the pandemic.

Watch the rest of Hamill and Ducos’ conversation above.