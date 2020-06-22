The latest trailer for Matthew Vaughn's Kingsman prequel The King's Man is here, offering a peek at how the secret intelligence agency came to be.

The film stars Ralph Fiennes, who helps put together the agency in response to WWI. 20th Century Studios has teased in the past that his character, the Duke of Oxford, will take on "history's worst tyrants and criminal masterminds." The new trailer possesses all the stylistic flair of the previous entires in the series, with lots of explosive action and plenty of humor.

Fiennes will be joined the likes of Gemma Arterton, Rhys Ifans, Matthew Goode, Tom Hollander, Daniel Brühl, Charles Dance, and Djimon Hounsou among others. While the prequel looks to maintain plenty of the vibe of the previous two films, Vaughn has stated that it will be followed up by more present-day entries. He already teased a sequel to The Golden Circle, confirming it was in development as far back as 2017, and a spinoff titled Statesman that will focus on the American equivalent of the secret agency. Halle Berry, Jeff Bridges, and Channing Tatum are expected to reprise their roles from The Golden Circle.

The King's Man was originally scheduled to premiere on Nov. 15, 2019, and then later Feb. 14, but received a lengthy delay. Watch the latest trailer above, and catch it when it hits theaters on Sept. 18.