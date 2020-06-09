Burger Scholar George Motz is here to set the record straight: A real homegrown Hawaiian burger is NOT a beef patty topped with pineapple and ham. When locals crave a burger, they order something called the loco moco. Technically a 'burger plate,' this regional icon is a burger patty placed on a bed of rice, drenched in gravy, and topped with a fried egg. A popular late-night order at diners, the loco moco is one of George's favorite burgers to eat. And now's your chance to make one at home. Here is your master class on how to make Hawaii's own loco moco burger.