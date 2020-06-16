In our season finale, Burger Scholar George Motz teaches you how to cook a regional specialty from Tennessee: The deep-fried burger! At a place called Dyer's in Memphis, burgers are smashed paper thin and dipped in a skillet filled with hot beef tallow—a method that harkens back to the dawn of the original hamburger. Grease is an heirloom at Dyer's. When you bite into a burger from there, you're biting into history. That's because the same grease has been used since 1912! Here is your master class for making a Tennessee deep-fried burger.