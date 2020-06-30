Larry David is "already busy writing" in anticipation of another round of Curb Your Enthusiasm, the new season of which will hopefully (certainly?) include some COVID-19 catharsis.

On Tuesday, HBO announced that the repeatedly bingeable comedy megaclassic will indeed return for an eleventh season.

"This past season tapped into the zeitgeist in such an uncomfortably delightful way," Amy Gravitt, Executive Vice President of HBO Programming, said in a press release. "Larry is already busy writing, and we can't wait to see what he has in store."

In his own statement, David kept it all extremely on-brand by wishing for his own cancellation.

"Believe me, I'm as upset about this as you are," David joked. "One day I can only hope that HBO will come to their senses and grant me the cancellation I so richly deserve."

Though a release date hasn't been (publicly) set, we can all take some solace in the confirmation of impending new Curb sagas.

Back in March, when COVID-19 was still just starting to take shape in the U.S., Curb producer Jeff Schaffer addressed the possibility of LD incorporating virus concerns into future episodes.

"Larry has been practicing social distancing his whole life, so some of the stuff is just innate to him," Schaffer told the Hollywood Reporter at the time. "He has been trying to teach people how to behave that way for years. Maybe now people would finally listen."

And later that month, David was enlisted by the state of California for a PSA on coronavirus safety precautions. In it, LD spoke directly to "the idiots out there" not approaching the pandemic with caution.

The Season 10 finale of Curb aired earlier this year. Below, revisit a Watch Less discussion about the series that includes some pondering on how LD and company might approach COVID-19: