Epic Games finally brought Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 2 to an end with a big event entitled The Device.

At just after 2 p.m. ET on Monday, Fortnite did not disappoint with its closure to the spy-themed season. Fans watched the event live as it unfolded in the game world, kicking off in dramatic fashion with some inventive effects that promise to permanently change the game's map forever. Mysteriously, the game flashed white and changed to a first-person perspective, before once again throwing everyone back into the world as darkness enveloped it.

For a brief moment, it appeared as though the event had come to an end, but in a flash of light the map was surrounded by huge waves suspended in air. Interestingly, players were then booted back to the battle bus as it rides over the map surrounded by the ocean. It would suggest that the storm, the wall that damages players to ensure they're always on the move, has been replaced by the ocean.

Streamers, including Ninja, confirmed as much when they went to play the regular Squads Battle Royale mode. It remains to be seen if some of the changes and the ocean will remain when the next season arrives soon.

