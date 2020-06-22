EA Sports have announced that FIFA 21 will be the most realistic in the series. This comes after next-generation consoles Playstation 5 and Xbox Series X were announced earlier this month—both of which are due for release in November 2020.

Despite the not-so-positive reviews of the current FIFA 20 game, EA still managed to sell over 260 million copies. But they hope to fix this with FIFA 21, with the PS5 version integrating the use of haptic feedback on the console's DualSense controller for quicker loading times. New rendering and lighting will also be included with an aim of increasing the overall realism of the game.

EA have said that FIFA 21 will include more life-like player movements, confidently stating that it will have "the most authentic character behaviours ever seen in sports video games."

The world will have to wait and see if what they say is true, but after EA released official images of the game, it's looking pretty promising.