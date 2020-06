Adam Richman is one of the world's most respected globetrotting gourmands, having conquered some of the most mind boggling eating challenges imaginable on Man v. Food. But what does Adam Richman eat when he's at home? In the latest episode of Food Tours, Richman gives viewers a sneak peak at his home kitchen in Brooklyn, New York, breaking down everything from his vast sauce collection (shout out to the Last Dab!), to leftover Korean food he's been saving.