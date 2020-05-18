Paige is an international wrestling icon, a WWE superstar, and a two-time Divas Champion. But what fuels her when she's not in the ring? In the first installment of Fridge Tours—a new series from First We Feast that gives viewers a sneak peek at celebrities' kitchens—Paige shows off the plant-based essentials that are keeping her going through during quarantine. From controversial condiment pairings (pizza in vegan mayonnaise...?) to some impressive tricks with her dog Lobster, Paige gives fans an intimate glimpse at the life of WWE legend.