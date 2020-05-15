Larsa Pippen has zero-tolerance for trolls.

The 45-year-old model took to Instagram to share a selfie, captioning the photo, “Find someone who’ll put u first!!”

However, her harmless message caught the eye of some users, who brought her estranged husband Scottie Pippen into the conversation. One user wrote, “That's what scottie did smh,” to which Larsa responded, “stop tripping dude u don’t know what you’re talking about. I held him down and still do. Just bc I don’t air his dirty laundry doesn’t mean it doesn’t stink I just don’t wanna do his laundry anymore.”

Another user wrote, “Too [sic] bad you didn’t put Scottie pippen first,” which also caused a small outburst from Larsa, who responded, “really? I did everything for him literally everything.”

Larsa and Scottie are currently separated, with their divorce pending. The Blast reports that Scottie filed his declaration of disclosure in Los Angeles in December, which means they are almost done figuring out the terms of their divorce.

The outlet points out that the split might be taking a while because Scottie disputed the date of separation that Larsa had filed in official documents. Scottie listed the date as “TBD.” Their date of separation could impact their financial split, if some business deals were settled around the same time. However, the two have agreed to share joint physical and legal custody of their children.