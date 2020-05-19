Burger Scholar George Motz says that if you're ever in Miami, you owe it to yourself to visit Little Havana—a neighborhood known for its iconic regional burger, the Cuban Frita. Served on a Cuban roll and topped with crispy potato sticks, the burger patty is seasoned with Chorizo spices and doused in a secret red sauce. The Cuban Frita is a culinary survivor of the exodus following the Cuban Revolution, and remains one of the great Cuban-American gastronomic expressions. Here is your master class on the Cuban Frita.