There are two approaches when it comes to eating under quarantine: Either go the healthy route, or give in to complete hedonism. In this episode of The Takeout, Dumbfoundead and rapper Pardison Fontaine walk two completely different paths.

Over chili cheese burgers from Tommy's in L.A., and acai bowls from Playa Bowl in New Jersey, Dumbfoundead and rapper Pardison Fontaine discuss everything from the dos and don'ts of eating at a strip club, to Kanye West's love of Taco Bell, to the history of Pardi's long-standing friendship with Cardi B.

Stay home, stay hungry, and tune in!