PART 3: Wish Fulfillment in the Time of Corona



So since all the craziness happens in this brewery—and, as you’ve both said, you wanted it to be as authentic as possible—were you worried at all that, like, some actual craft brewers might feel like you’re mocking this thing that they love?

GREG SCHAFFER: Beer makers are sticklers, we knew this. So we tried really hard to make sure when talked beer we were being as authentic as we could be. And we tried to really address issues that craft brewers deal with—even down to can actually spend the extra money to put my beer in a bottle instead of a can. But we are also trying to have as much fun as possible in this arena. And we hoped they would see we weren’t laughing at them but just shining a light some of the more bizarre and funny personalities in the industry. We aren’t saying all craft brewery owners are idiots who can’t get out of their own way. But we are definitely saying and showing that our guys are that.

JEFF SCHAFFER: In a lot of ways, that’s actually what happened when The League first came out. Initially, a lot of the hard-nosed fantasy sites thought we were mocking them. But I think that when those sites started to see that actual fantasy players were enjoying our show—and that we were fantasy players ourselves—that’s when they started to come around. They realized: we’re not making fun of you—we’re celebrating how gloriously stupid everything is!

GREG SCHAFFER: Well, that’s a way of making fun…

JEFF SCHAFFER: Yes, but we love it too. We know how dumb it is, but it’s still super important to us too! We’re trying to celebrate this…we’re trying to take a little bit of the piss out of some of this stuff. Because some of this stuff is ridiculous. Everyone and their uncle doesn’t need to tell me about how “hoppy” their beer is.

GREG SCHAFFER: [laughs]

JEFF SCHAFFER: And going back to The League…for me, one of the attractions to this show was the chance to do another show like that. With this young cast of really strong improvisers, a really fun loose show. Except here: just replace “RB2” with “this is a doppelbock!”

GREG SCHAFFER: All of that said, we realize it’s an especially tough time to be a brewer right now—with the pandemic. A lot of folks are suffering.

JEFF SCHAFFER: It’s funny…when we shot the show, we thought it would be wish fulfillment. You know, who doesn’t want to own their own brewery? Of course, due to the coronavirus, it’s now wish fulfillment just to see people at a brewery.

[laughs]

GREG SCHAFFER: Yeah, we never thought that would be the carrot that’s dangling.

[still laughing] Let me just ask you a couple more questions—the first is about you guys. As we’ve established, you’ve been brothers for all of Greg’s life (and most of Jeff’s) so you obviously know each other quite well. But you spent—what was it?—28 days together filming this. What’s one thing you each learned about the other?

JEFF SCHAFFER: Going in, I knew Greg was a hard worker. But, you know, never having been on a show with him before, I’d never seen it firsthand. And these shows are hard, and Greg was basically running all of it. It’s not like there was this giant staff or anything. I mean, I watched him work his ass off every day! Because we’re doing a giant medley of shows (because we’re cross-boarding all the time) so keeping all the re-writes of all the different shows in his head, coming up with all the alts on stage and everything…I realized: oh, this guy works just as hard as I do. And I thought I was a really hard worker.

GREG SCHAFFER: For me, I guess, I hadn’t seen as much of Jeff directing. So I was definitely impressed with the control he had on the set for one. And also; how nice he was on the set. [laughing] I guess he just saves the assholeness for me. It’s our special thing. But seriously: he’s very inclusive to everyone on set. And that was nice to see.

JEFF SCHAFFER: The set of a comedy show has to be this really fun place—this really fun, loose place where everyone feels like they can come up with great ideas and no one feels like they can’t. Even when you’re moving fast and even when you’ve got big-time pressure, you always want to leave room for these magical moments.

GREG SCHAFFER: One thing that’s interesting that Jeff does…because I’ve worked on other shows where we’ve done improv, but the usual way you do it is: the actors do the scene as is and then we give them alts. Or you let them try something after we know we have it. Jeff kind of does it the opposite way. And I knew that, but it’s definitely not something that I realized until we actually shot it. And it makes the actors feel more comfortable with their character and with giving you a funny performance. They know their lines. They have the script. But just fucking do whatever you want from the very beginning, basically. If there’s something we know we need because it’s kind of a plot point…I would go in and say “just make sure you say this line” but Jeff was much more loosy-goosy from the beginning. And then we’d work off of those things. And then maybe we’d throw in a joke or something.

JEFF SCHAFFER: And the reason why is…so on Curb or The League, there’s an outline; and the approach is basically: say it how you want [initially] and then we’ll start shaping it. But in this case, we had a script. And typically, when you have a script but you still want to improv, you usually do the full script first, and then after that’s shot, you go “alright guys, now let’s improvise!” But I’ve found that if you do it that way, the actors aren’t sure which parts of the script you want them to keep versus what you want them to improvise. And you’re already in a rut—you’re not getting any new fun. So [instead] let’s do the fun at the beginning; which is basically a combination of how we do The League or Curb; say it how you want and we’ll start shaping it. You’ve got these early takes, which are looser and you start shaping; and you know you’ve always got the safety net of the scrips. And you’ll always get every line in the script that you like. But if you do it with a looser improv first you’re going to get a lot more interesting digressions. Because there’s no “governor” first.

GREG SCHAFFER: Now mind you: it’s a great way to get awesome, funny performances. But it’s a hell of a lot harder in the editing room!

JEFF SCHAFFER: And I will say: we had so much fun making this.

GREG SCHAFFER: Absolutely.

JEFF SCHAFFER: Just being able to play around in this real brewery. We got to use every inch of the place. The actors were amazing. We had a blast making it. And I think when you watch the show (a lot like when you watch The League) you can tell that everyone was having a lot of fun making it and doing it. Some of that fun may be at other people’s expense, but they were still having an amazing time. And that, I think…when a show is made with that much fun, it actually radiates some of that...

Alright, the last thing I want to ask you guys: what would you say to someone who reads the description of the show and goes “Oh, this is just Netflix trying to do their version of Cheers or It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia"?

JEFF SCHAFFER: First, I would say this show, we tried really hard to do things we had not seen before on television. And I think we’ve got a lot of those crazy moments. From one of the most insane monk initiations you’ll ever see…

GREG SCHAFFER: …to getting a little revenge on someone for being a racist…

JEFF SCHAFFER: I mean, you’ve got a dog with a drinking problem (who has his own keg and bowl) and with each one of these things we basically tried to…we tried to tack onto the arc of: here’s how a small business would get a little more successful. And I hope that our friends in the craft brewery industry will come to see this: we are really dealing with the problems of a small craft brewery. From 1) how do we get customers in to 2) alright, we’ve got some customers, but now should we start bottling or canning our beer? And what’s the cost difference? And our guys are insane enough that they end up pissing off both the bottler and the canner in the Valley. So now they have to go to another thing. But the point is: we are actually dealing with real problems facing real breweries…just in an insane way.

GREG SCHAFFER: Yeah, exactly.

JEFF SCHAFFER: Beyond that: it’s not a show about a bar as much as it’s a show about two brothers who haven’t seen each other in a while coming together to try to save a bar. The same way that The League wasn’t about fantasy football; it was about a bunch of friends who played fantasy football but had a lot of other issues. So while everyone may not go “Oh, I need to see a show about a bar”; everyone does have family. And, in the end, this is a show about coming to terms with your family.

GREG SCHAFFER: Yeah. I was gonna say the same thing. It’s really a brother show. And it happens to be set in a brewery; and the brewery really is the “new” bar. And there are differences about it… those are the two main differences. But if anyone was going to say it’s just another Cheers or Always Sunny I’d say: sure! I’ll take that!

JEFF SCHAFFER: Yeah! Look, those are amazingly funny shows; and we think this is a funny show that’s just getting started. And I think that if people watch it, they will laugh a lot.