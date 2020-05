Andy Milonakis is one of the Internet's favorite weirdos. On the latest episode of The Takeout, Andy teams up with his old pal Dumbfoundead for a wild, no holds barred conversation that touches on everything from whiny delivery customers to the state of food-and-travel content on YouTube. Come for Andy's outrageous, takeout-inspired freestyle; stay for a heartwarming ode to the late Anthony Bourdain.