Dominic Ciambrone aka the Shoe Surgeon is back with another Jack Daniel’s sneaker collab. This year, the Shoe Surgeon and Jack Daniel’s partnered to create a shoe inspired by Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Honey. Even better, they’re also giving you a chance to enter to win a trip to Los Angeles to visit the master sneaker-maker’s studio. If you’re picked, you’ll get a tour of the Shoe Surgeon’s studio, plus a custom, one-of-one pair of shoes to keep your feet looking fresh when you walk out the door. So get ready to pack your bag, but first visit the JDTH Sweeps page to enter.

MUST BE 21+ TO ENTER.

SEE OFFICIAL SWEEPSTAKES RULES HERE.

PLEASE DRINK RESPONSIBLY.



WHISKEY SPECIALTY, 35% ALC. BY VOL., (70 PROOF.) JACK DANIEL DISTILLERY, LYNCHBURG, TENNESSEE. JACK DANIEL’S AND TENNESSEE HONEY ARE REGISTERED TRADEMARKS. ©2021 JACK DANIEL’S. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. PLEASE DO NOT SHARE OR FORWARD THIS CONTENT WITH ANYONE UNDER THE LEGAL DRINKING AGE.

COMPLEX IS COLLECTING ALL ENTRIES. ALL SWEEPSTAKES ENTRANT INFORMATION IS BEING PROVIDED TO COMPLEX ONLY AND WILL NOT BE SHARED WITH THIRD PARTIES.