A FEW QUESTIONS FOR TKAY

If you could no longer make music, what would your next project be?

Do you know what? I would be happy with Last Year Was Weird. I would be like, “That’s my statement, I did what I needed to do.” I’m honestly so happy with it. That’s good enough for me.

What is the common thread across your body of work?

The common thread is me. If you know me, everything makes sense. And I think that’s the biggest challenge for a lot of artists: making sure you show your personality. When I make these songs, and then write ideas for treatments and work with directors to bring it all to life, even if the songs are random, you can still tell it’s me because you can see the vision. With the songs on my new EP, everyone’s just like, “Oh that’s Tkay.” They just get it. You just have to go ahead with it and then people will look back and realize that you knew what you were doing. When you’re very eclectic, you have to play the long game because you have to convince people that you can do each thing more than once.

It seems like you’ve really levelled up this year. Do you think that’s due to people catching on and the timing being right for what you’re making, or did something change about the way you approach things?

I think everything is starting to click. The visual aspect is making sense with the music and I’ve become much more consistent as well. Now you can play my songs one after the other and understand that there’s an intention there. Whereas before it was just so far different. I also work with one producer, Dan Farber. He’s making sure that the sonics are all connected and using the same instruments across different songs so it feels way more cohesive.

What is one medium or genre that you’d like to explore next?

Right now I’m delving more into alt R&B. I’ve figured out that I like the way I sound in that style so I just want to lean into it, be more honest, and find out more about myself. I think I’ve already found the world that I need to exist in, so now I’m just going in deeper. It would be cool to do some alt rock stuff as well. I really enjoyed doing the “Where Is My Mind” cover and I love those kinds of melodies.

What can we expect from you in 2021?

There are a lot of songs that I wouldn’t have imagined myself making, but I’m really excited for them to come out. It’s nice to release a lot of music at once. Before last year, I was putting two songs out each year, max. Now it’s nice to be like, “here’s eight songs, there’s more coming soon.” Otherwise, I’m working on the album and preparing for touring.