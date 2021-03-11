In 2021, the most captivating artists create fluidly across different genres and mediums. Each week, we’re profiling a rising artist who proves that versatility is the new norm. We’ll share one song you need to hear, one video you need to see, and finish off with a few questions for the artist.

Name: Teezo Touchdown

Hometown: Beaumont, TX

Latest Project: “Technically” music video

To call Teezo Touchdown a forward-thinker would be the understatement of the year. Back in September, he made history as the first artist to write and perform three songs for his debut Pigeons and Planes interview. Since then, he’s kept up a streak of eclectic singles, each one more inventive than the last.

The multi-hyphenate, often seen with six-inch nails hanging from his hair, is genuinely rooting for you. He writes songs to remind you that even if you feel like an oddball, you’re not alone. Teezo is also a classy guy—he took the initiative to bleep out all of the f-bombs in his latest song “Techncially.” Most of all, Teezo is a gifted visual artist. To hear his music without seeing the visuals is like listening to a song with just one earbud—you’re missing half the experience. Once you see Teezo’s cowboy alter-ego, iconic swaying hips, and hard-as-nails sense of style, all of the pieces will fall into place.

A SONG YOU HAVE TO HEAR – “STRONG FRIEND”



Teezo Touchdown gives great advice and his single “Strong Friend” is no exception. This song urges you to check in on the people you care about, especially those who seem to have it all together: “You goin’ through hell but we cannot tell, cause you never tell, keep it to yourself.” Teezo, who has a knack for writing conversational lyrics, encourages you to “check on your strong friend, before the day over, before the song ends.” His performance is dynamic—the verses are soft and vulnerable, while the outro builds to a powerful, sustained note. In the final moments of “Strong Friend,” Teezo leaves you with three simple suggestions: “Text em, call em, pull up.”

“Strong Friend” is on the soft side of Teezo’s vast musical pallet. A trip through his discography reveals an impressive sonic range. Rock fans will get their fix of brash power chords with the anthemic Thomas Lopez collaboration “Bad Enough.” On the other hand, classic hip-hop fans will enjoy Teezo’s rapping on the Fred Flippstone collaboration “SUCKA!” It feels as if the Texas talent could pick any single in his discography and develop that sound into an impressive full-length album, but he wants to explore it all. As he continues his exponential rise to greatness, there’s simply no telling what comes next.

A VIDEO YOU HAVE TO WATCH – “TECHNICALLY”



In nearly every music video, Teezo stands in the far left corner of the frame and faces away from the camera. Incredibly, his charismatic performance demands your attention nonetheless. In the “Strong Friend” visual, Teezo sings the entire song into a bouquet of roses held by someone just outside of the frame. His off-center positioning highlights another important part of the Teezo Touchdown visual world: the parking garage. Every music video (and even some of his interviews) is shot in front of the same graffiti-adorned garage. In “Rooting For You,” it’s the backdrop for a boyband of sports mascots. Meanwhile in “Bad Enough,” the garage is transformed into a football field complete with astroturf, bleachers, and a cheer squad. The more time you spend with his music, the more you’ll come to understand this location as an extension of Teezo himself—somehow both consistent and unpredictable.

In the “Technically” music video, the iconic garage has been transformed into a 5-star restaurant. Teezo, who is dressed in camouflage coveralls, begins the song with a toast: “May we continue to do what we love, and provide for the ones that we love. May the only pain be champagne.” The nails in his hair jingle as he dumps a glass of champagne over his shoulder, and with a grin, climbs onto the table to begin his performance. Once again, Teezo’s gaze is fixed off-camera as he delivers a magnetic ode to an unnamed lover. Meanwhile, the patrons of the restaurant are unphased by his antics and continue to enjoy their meals. The five-and-a-half minute music video is filled with charming lyrics, eccentric characters, and hilarious skits. Of course the list goes on, but some things are best left as a surprise, ya dig?