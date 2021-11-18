SSGKobe is taking off. The teenage rapper from a tiny town in Louisiana is reaching new audiences every day with undeniable melodies, creative music videos, and a real connection with his supporters. He’s already collaborated with Cole Bennett and BROCKHAMPTON, performed at festivals, and racked up millions of streams, but as Kobe explains in this episode of Making It, it wasn’t long ago that kids in his own high school didn’t support his music. Now, things have changed, and nothing can stop SSGKobe’s ascent.

